Wilson’s World: Meeting Cheralyn Lambeth at Her “At Home Art Gallery”‎

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Just what have you been up to during your current lockdown at home? Wilson video visited with artist, author, costume, prop, and puppet builder Cheralyn Lambeth about what she’s been up to at her “at home art gallery.” Cheralyn has created some very interesting and entertaining artwork during her stay at home. Check out more about Cheralyn on her Instagram account at @cherlambeth.

