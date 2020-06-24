Wilson’s World: New Additions and Outdoor Activities at the Schiele Museum in Gastonia
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson checks in with Carson Rouse the resident chicken enthusiast at the Schiele Museum in Gastonia to learn more about their latest addition a new chicken coop. The new coop was made possible by a grant from the Virgil P. Warren Foundation.
Wilson also explored the outdoor activities that the museum has to offer with Hannah Salemi, Education Specialist at the Schiele Museum
To learn more about the Schiele Museum in Gastonia, visit www.schielemuseum.org.
Be sure to follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.