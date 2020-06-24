Wilson’s World: New Additions and Outdoor Activities at the Schiele Museum in Gastonia

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson checks in with Carson Rouse the resident chicken enthusiast ‎at the Schiele Museum in Gastonia to learn more about their latest addition a new chicken coop. The new coop was made possible by a grant from the Virgil P. Warren Foundation.

Wilson also explored the outdoor activities that the museum has to offer with Hannah Salemi, Education Specialist‎ at the Schiele Museum

To learn more about the Schiele Museum in Gastonia, visit www.schielemuseum.org.

