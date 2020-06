CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Wilson video chats with Zach Lemhouse, or as we have come to know him, Zach the Historian, from the Historical Center of York County with a homeschool lesson about Custer’s Last Stand. An event actually known as the Battle of Little Big Horn which began on this date in 1876.

Be sure to follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.