Wilson’s World: Previewing Speedway Children’s Charities Drive in Movie Night at Charlotte Motor Speedway

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Miss going to the movies? Need to get the kids and yourself out of the house? Well, Wilson has got you covered. This morning he was video chatting with Kelly Watts‎ with Speedway Children’s Charities to talk about their upcoming drive-in movies at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

On Wednesday, July 1st and again on Wednesday, July 8th families can head out to CMS to catch 2 great family movies. On July 1st they will be showing “The Goonies” and will have a fireworks show after the movie. On July 8th there will be a second movie night with the movie “The Secret Life of Pets.” Load up the car with kids and snacks and head out to CMS and check out both movies. Gates open at 6pm, movie starts at 7pm. Advance tickets and information for both movie nights can be found at either the Charlotte Motor Speedway website charlottemotorspeedway.com or the Speedway Children’s Charities website speedwaycharities.org.

Be sure to follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.