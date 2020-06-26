Wilson’s World: Talking with Baskeball Legend Muggsy Bogues About Upcoming ‘Voters & Floaters’ Virtual Event

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Charlotte Hornets legend Muggsy Bogues joined Wilson to talk about his upcoming virtual event Voters & Floaters: a Virtual Voter Registration Drive with Muggsy & Friends that will be held on Monday, June 29th. Beginning at 6pm on Monday join Muggsy, your fave NBA guards and host Bakari Sellers in the mission to get 200 eligible voters registered. To register for the event click HERE.

