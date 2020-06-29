Police: Man Arrested After Fatal Shooting At Gastonia Hotel

GASTONIA, N.C. — Police say they arrested a man following a fatal shooting at a hotel in Gastonia.

According to a news release, the shooting took place on June 29th around 10:25 a.m. at WoodSpring Suites on Wren Turnpike Road.

The victim has been identified as 27-year-old Whitney Petway of Charlotte. Gastonia Police say they arrested Zkevis Williams, 25, of Gastonia, and charged him with first degree murder in the case.

An active investigation is underway and no further information can be released at this time.