Wilson’s World: The Independence Day Celebrations Have Moved Online At The Charlotte Museum Of History With A Special Webcast

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today on Wilson’s World, Wilson is joined by Lauren Wallace with the Charlotte Museum of History to talk about the museum’s upcoming Independence Day Celebrations. The Charlotte Museum’s Independence Day Celebrations have been moved online, with a special webcast!

Do you like big bells? The Charlotte Museum of History has one and it’s part of their July 4th Celebrations this week! The ringing of the bell is set to take place on Wednesday.

To learn more about the Charlotte Museum of History, please visit www.charlottemuseum.org.

