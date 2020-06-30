Police: Man Shot, Killed In North Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, a man was shot and killed in north Charlotte late Monday night.

Officers responded to Trinity Road, off of East Westinghouse Blvd., after 11:40 p.m. following reports of someone being shot. Upon arrival, officers located a man with a gunshot wound. The victim was pronounced dead on scene.

Homicide Unit detectives responded to the scene to conduct an investigation, and Crime Scene Search responded to process the scene and collect physical evidence.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.