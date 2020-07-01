Belmont Police: Noose Drawn Around Neck Of Black Woman On Bank Advertisement

BELMONT, N.C. — Belmont Police say they are investigating after someone drew a noose around the neck of an African American woman depicted on an advertisement outside BB&T Bank.

Police say the noose had been drawn over and covered with a heart when officers arrived at the bank on Hawley Ave. Video footage of the incident is being obtained from the bank and officers will continue to investigate, according to a news release.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Belmont Police Department at 704-825-3792.