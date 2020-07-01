Huntersville Police Investigating Road Rage Incident That Ended In Gunfire

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. — Huntersville Police say they are investigating a road rage incident that ended with a driver being shot.

The incident happened on I-77 South just before 5pm on June 14th. Investigators say officers responded to a single vehicle accident with injuries on the I-77 South ramp to I-485 Outer.

Upon the officers arrival, it was determined that the driver of the vehicle had been shot during an apparent road road incident.

The driver was taken to a local hospital with serious injuries, according to a news release.

The victims described the suspect as a light skin black male, around 19-22 years of age, thin build, tattoo (possibly on the right side of the neck) and short dreads, according to a news release.

Police say the suspect was possibly operating a Kia Optima displaying a fictitious temporary South Carolina license plate.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-896-7867.