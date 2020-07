CONCORD, N.C. — Concord Police say they charged a man from Denver, North Carolina with solicitation of a child by electronic device.

Police say Sammy Gilham was taken into custody with the help of the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.

Police say the investigation began after Gilham solicited sexual acts from an investigator posing as a minor using a social media account.

Gilham was transported to Concord and given a $50,000 bond.