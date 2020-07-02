Wilson’s World: Celebrating the Grand Opening of IDOLIZE Brows & Beauty in Huntersville

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – ‎After a three-month delay due to COVID-19, IDOLIZE Brows and Beauty in Huntersville is set to open today. Jamie Svay with IDOLIZE joined Wilson to talk about ther new business and all of the beauty services they offer. She also showed us how we can look good even while wearing a face mask during this time.

Located in Torrence Village at 9826 Gilead Road, Suite C-108, IDOLIZE Brows and Beauty offers eyebrow and facial threading, lash extensions, full-body waxing, customized facials, lash and brow tinting, and lash lifts at affordable prices. For more information or to book an appointment, visit idolizespa.com/ huntersville/

