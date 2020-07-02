Wilson’s World: Learning How to Eat Smarter and Healthier with Safe Catch Seafood

Jon Wilson,

CHARLOTTE, N.C. –  Getting those burgers ready for the grill for the 4th?  Well, Wilson has some ideas for us with a twist on the old hamburger for a tasty and healthier alternative…a tuna burger!  Paul Laubscher with  Safe Catch Seafood joins Wilson from his kitchen with tips on how to eat smart and healthy…with fish!  A good source of vitamins, minerals, essential fatty acids and lean protein, tuna is a great way to eat smart.

Recipes for the tuna burger and more can be found at the Safe Catch website safecatch.com.

