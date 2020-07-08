Huntersville Man Charged With Four Counts Of First Degree Rape In Iredell County

IREDELL COUNTY, N.C. — A man from Huntersville is facing numerous felony charges following an investigation into several sexual assaults that happened in 2006, according to a news release.

The Iredell County Sheriff’s Office says they received a report on June 12th about the sexual assaults that reportedly occurred numerous times throughout the year of 2006 in Iredell County.

Detectives say the suspect was identified as 41-year-old Martin Cuevas Marquez. After the detective interviewed several witnesses, warrants for four counts of felony first degree rape were taken out against Marquez.

After receiving the warrants, detectives say they learned Marquez had two outstanding warrants out of Catawba County for misdemeanor assault with a deadly weapon.

Marquez was arrested on Monday, July 6th and taken to the Iredell County Detention Center where he was issued a $1M secured bond on the rape charges and a $5,000 secured bond on the assault with a deadly weapon charges, according to a news release.