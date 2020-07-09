Driver Issued Citation In Fatal Accident That Killed 14-Year-Old Bryan Orkofsky In Fort Mill

1/3 Photo credit: Facebook

The Latest:

Fort Mill Police say they have concluded their investigation into the death of 14-year-old Bryan Orkofsky. The teen was killed after being struck by a vehicle on Pleasant Road at Whitley Road on February 14th.

After an extensive investigation, Fort Mill Police say they have charged 31-year-old Kayson Wharton with driving a vehicle too fast for conditions. Wharton turned himself into police and was issued a citation.

No other details are available at this time.

Original Story (Posted Feb. 18, 2020):

FORT MILL, S.C. — A 14-year-old teen has died after being struck by a vehicle in Fort Mill on Friday, according to the York County Coroner’s Office.

Around 6 p.m. the Fort Mill Police Department was dispatched to Pleasant Road at Whitley Road after being informed of a crash involving a pedestrian, a news release said.

The incident is on the same road and nearby Pleasant Knoll Middle School and Pleasant Knoll Elementary School.

The victim, 14-year-old Bryan Orkofsky, was reportedly trying to cross the street at the time of the accident, according to the Fort Mill Police.

Orkofsky was flown from the scene to Carolinas Medical Center where he died from his injuries.

An investigation is underway and no charges have been presented at this time.

Some concerned parents told WCCB Charlotte, they warned Fort Mill Police, and school leaders about the dangerous road.

“It’s so devastating because I completely feel like there was no reason for this to have happened,” says Nicole Bis, concerned parent.

“In my email, I said does there have to be a casualty for us to do something about it, and here we are not long after that email. Unfortunately somebody had to pay the price for that,” says Sarah Chick, concerned parent.

Orkofsky’s funeral will be held Thursday in Fort Mill.