CMPD Investigating Triple Shooting At Northeast Charlotte Shopping Center

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Officers with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a triple shooting at a busy shopping center in the University area of northeast Charlotte.

The shooting happened around 5:15pm after two groups of people got into an argument inside the Family Dollar in the Back Creek Center on University City Boulevard. The dispute moved outside into the parking lot where the situation escalated and the two groups began shooting at each other.

Two males were shot and remained in the parking lot until MEDIC arrived and transported them to Atrium CMC. A third male was also shot, but he was transported by a third party to a hospital prior to officers arriving at the scene. All three individuals are expected to survive.

Detectives are working to determine the motive and charges. They are not looking for any other shooters at this time.

WCCB has a crew at the scene. No other details are available at this time. This is a developing story. Check back for updates.