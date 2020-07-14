Police: Speed And Alcohol Believed To Be Involved In Fatal Northeast Charlotte That Killed A 16-Year-Old

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — According to CMPD, a 15-year-old has been charged after a fatal northeast Charlotte crash left a teen dead late Saturday night.

The accident happened on Sardis Road North, nearby Charter Brook Lane, and officers responded shortly before 12 a.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers found a Toyota SUV which had crashed and rolled onto its side. The rear seat passenger, 16-year-old Lucy Cameron Wiley, was pronounced dead on scene, CMPD say.

After an initial investigation it has been revealed that the SUV was traveling west on Sardis Road North at a high rate of speed when it ran off the roadway to the right, struck a power pole and rolled. The vehicle was occupied by a 15-year-old driver and two juvenile passengers. The driver and front-seat passenger were transported to the hospital with injuries. All occupants were wearing seatbelts at the time of the incident.

Once the 15-year-old was released from the hospital, she was transported to the Law Enforcement Center to speak with Detectives in her parents’ presence.

CMPD said the driver was charged with Felony Death by Vehicle, Felony Serious Injury, DWI, and Reckless Driving. A juvenile arrest was completed, and the suspect was released to the custody of her parents.

Alcohol and possible drug use, along with excessive speed, are believed to be major contributing factors to this crash.

The investigation into this collision is active and ongoing.

Any person who witnessed the crash or has information about this case is asked to call Detective Kupfer at 704-432-2169 Ext#1. The public can also leave information anonymously with Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or at http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.