Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Jenkins!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This week in Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse we have Jenkins! Jenkins is a 4-year-old sweetheart with an “old soul”. He is very lovable and smiles when he gets excited. Jenkins is heartworm positive but has the potential to be a foster-to-adopt candidate which would allow a person to foster him while he is treated for heartworms at no cost by CMPD Animal Care and Control.

If you are interested in pre-adopting Jenkins or any of the other pets at CMPD Animal Care and Control please visit:https://charlottenc.gov/AnimalsCMPD/Pages/default.aspx