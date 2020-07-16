CMPD: Man Charged In Fatal Shooting Outside East Charlotte Gas Station

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police have charged a man who fatally shot a 52-year-old man outside an east Charlotte gas station Saturday evening.

Detectives charged 25-year-old Jonathan Tyrese Best-Edmonds in the murder case of Allen Nugene Smith, according to a news release.

Officers responded to a BP Station located on East W.T. Harris Boulevard around 9:40 p.m. in response to an Assault with Deadly Weapon call, police say. Upon arrival, a man was found with a gunshot wound inside a vehicle in the parking lot.

First Responders attempted to perform CPR, however they were unsuccessful and Smith was pronounced dead on the scene.

After an investigation, detectives identified Best-Edmonds as the suspect in the case. He was apprehended and interviewed on Tuesday by detectives. Best-Edmonds was then transferred to the custody of the Mecklenburg County Sheriff’s Office, where he was charged with First-Degree Murder, according to CMPD.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.