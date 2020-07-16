Wilson’s World Homeschool: This Week In Local History With Zach The Historian

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today on Wilson’s World Homeschool, Zach the Historian is back and giving a lesson on the Battle of Huck’s Defeat which occurred on July 12th, 240 years ago!

Zach Lemhouse is a historian at the Historical Center of York County. To learn more about the Historical Center of York County visit: http://chmuseums.org/history-hc/

