Police: Investigation Underway In Rock Hill After Armed Robbery Of Fast Food Chain

ROCK HILL, S.C. — Rock Hill Police are investigating an armed robbery that took place early Thursday morning at a fast food chain.

Officers responded to Wendy’s located on Heckle Blvd. around 12:20 a.m. in reference to the incident. Upon arrival, officers were informed by an employee that the unknown suspect is a black man and was armed with a handgun and came inside and robbed them at gunpoint.

According to police, the employee said the suspect pointed a gun at everyone that was working at the time of the incident and demanded money. The suspect was able to take an unknown amount of cash from the restaurant before fleeing.

The Rock Hill Criminal Investigations Division is currently investigating this case.