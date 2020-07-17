Wilson’s World: Getting An Update On Local Small Business, Coolvio

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Today on Wilson’s World, Wilson is joined by Linda Coad, founder and CEO of Coolvio. Coolvio is a small local business that specializes in keeping your canine cool in the summer heat.

Coolvio’s “bArctic” dog shirt uses a newly-patented technology that transforms sunlight, including damaging UV light, into healthy cool red and near-infrared light. This transformation keeps your dog cooler and protected from harmful UV rays.‎

To learn more about Coolvio, visit: www.coolvio.com

Link to Saturday event: https://facebook.com/events/s/coolvio-pop-up-shop-fit-clinic/898650213879542/?ti=ia

