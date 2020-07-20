25-Year-Old Man Found Shot To Death In Southeast Charlotte Apartment Complex Parking Lot

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police are investigating after a man was fatally shot in southeast Charlotte Saturday morning.

Officers responded to reports of a shooting on Balsam Fir Drive, off of Albemarle Road, around 6 a.m. Upon arrival, officers located the victim, identified as 25-year-old Rahim L. Martin-Byrd, with a gunshot wound in the parking lot, police report. The victim was pronounced dead on scene by MEDIC.

The investigation into this case is active and ongoing.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call 704-432-TIPS and speak directly to a Homicide Unit detective. The public can also leave information anonymously by contacting Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600 or http://charlottecrimestoppers.com/.