Deputies Searching For Intruder Accused Of Sexually Assaulting 69-Year-Old Woman In Alexander County

ALEXANDER COUNTY, N.C. — Deputies are searching for a man accused of raping a 69-year-old woman after they say he broke into her home early July 19th.

The victim claims to have been sleeping when the man started to attack her. Authorities say the intruder left the house on foot before first responders arrived on the scene.

A local hospital is treating the victim for her injuries.

Alexander County Sheriff’s Office is offering a reward of $1,000 for any information to help find the man. Call Alexander County Crime Stoppers tip line 828-632-8555 if you any information about his whereabouts.