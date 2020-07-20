Silver Alert Cancelled For 71-Year-Old Concord Woman

The Latest:

At the request of the Concord Police Department and the N.C. Center for Missing Persons the Silver Alert for the missing 71-year-old Concord woman, Carol Angel Hogue, has been cancelled.

For more information, call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.

Original Story (7/20/20):

CONCORD, N.C. — A Silver Alert has been issued for missing endangered 71-year-old Carol Angel Hogue. She is believed to be suffering from dementia or some other cognitive impairment, officials say.

Concord officials say Hogue was last seen on Ferncliff Drive NW, nearby Weddington Road, in Concord.

She is described as a white woman, 5 feet 3 inch tall, 105 pounds, with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. Hogue was last seen wearing blue jeans and a white and blue short sleeve shirt.

No information has been given as to whether or not Hogue may be driving. If so, she may be driving a 2006 silver Chrysler PT Cruiser with a North Carolina license plate number of HJX-4368.

Anyone with information about Carol Angel Hogue should call the Concord Police Department at 704-920-5000.