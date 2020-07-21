Police: Officer Injured After Impaired Driver Crashes Head-On Into CMPD Cruiser

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Police say a CMPD officer was seriously injured after an impaired driver crashed into her patrol vehicle.

The driver of a 2006 Hyundai Sonata, Rayford Robinson Jr., crossed the center line of traffic crashing head-on into Officer Lindsey Stapleton’s marked Ford Explorer around 3 a.m. July 21st, according to the news release.

Police say Robinson and his passenger were both taken to a local hospital with serious injuries.

An investigation conducted by CMPD’s Major Crash Investigation Unit revealed that Robinson was impaired at the time of the accident, according to the news release.

Officers say Robinson will face charges of impaired driving, and active warrants for two counts of Felony Serious Injury by vehicle after he is released from the hospital.

Police are asking anyone with more information to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.