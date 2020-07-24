North Carolina Late-Night Alcohol Sales Ban Goes Into Effect

New changes tonight for bars and restaurants in Mecklenburg County. It’s the first weekend of the county’s ban on late-night alcohol sales.

The order went into effect yesterday. It forces establishments that serve alcohol to stop serving by 11 pm. A bar owner who talked with us says she feels like she being punished due to the actions of others.

Allyson Haltom of Providence Sundries says, “We’ve done everything in our power to stay responsible through this and to keep things safe. And because other people couldn’t do it, and weren’t held accountable, we feel like we’re being punished for it.”

The order also bans establishments from allowing customers to eat or drink while sitting or standing at the bar.