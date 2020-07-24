Rising Spotlight: Count on Me CLT

CHARLOTTE, NC–As cases of Covid-19 continue to rise in Mecklenburg county, local leaders are stressing the importance of wearing masks. That’s were Count on Me CLT comes in. Count on Me CLT is a public service campaign, aimed at raising awareness of wearing face coverings to under-served communities, as a way to protect others first. It also focuses on emphasizing the 3 w’s; Wear, wait, and wash. Their core message is you can count on me to protect you.

Count On Me CLT is a public awareness campaign that grew out of the Mecklenburg Business Roundtable. The goals are multifaceted:

• To connect to and amplify the statewide Count On Me NC campaign

• To encourage wearing face coverings and practicing the 3 W’s

• To reach as many people as possible through paid, owned and earned channels

• To activate grassroots activities

• To reach into the communities most at risk with targeted and relevant messaging

• To build grassroots connections through and gain advice from affinity groups including the Latin-American Chamber, Charlotte Mecklenburg Black Chamber, LGBT Chamber, and Carolina Business Alliance

Count On Me CLT has created a website in English and Spanish and a toolkit with unified messages in multiple languages that can be shared in mass media, social media, and by residents and businesses alike.

For more information, please visit www.CountOnMeCLT.com.