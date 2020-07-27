Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Charged With DWI In Union County

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Officer Lorenzo Knaff is on unpaid administrative leave following a Driving While Impaired (DWI) charge and a Carrying a Concealed Weapon (CCW) charge in Union County, according to CMPD.

On July 26, Officer Lorenzo Knaff was arrested for DWI and CCW in Union County by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol, a news release stated. The CMPD was notified of the arrest, and Officer Knaff has since been placed on unpaid administrative leave. Knaff was hired on May 15, 2006, and is currently assigned to the Airport Law Enforcement Division.

Message from Chief of Police Johnny Jennings: