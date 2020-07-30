Local Election Officials Ready for November Despite Suggestion To Delay the Election

CHARLOTTE, NC – Election preparation is underway in Mecklenburg county.

“We fully plan on carrying it out safely,” said Michael Dickerson, Mecklenburg County’s election director.

He says they’re working diligently to prepare for the fall voting season.

“Plenty of places for people to vote early and hopefully at the same time be able to socially distance,” said Dickerson.

He says Bank of America stadium, Spectrum Center, and Bojangles Coliseum will be used as early voting sites for the first time in county history.

“All these spaces are such that we can socially distance and keep everybody separated. That’s the main goal we’re looking for,” said Dickerson.

And absentee voting requests are three to four times higher compared to 2016.

“We’re up near about 17,000 already,” said Dickerson.

People must request an absentee ballot in North Carolina. Some states that are considering entirely voting by mail. In that process, ballots are sent directly to registered voters.

President Trump has made several unfounded claims regarding voting by mail and on Thursday, he floated the idea of delaying the election.

Trump later went back on his suggestion to change the election date.

“We’re asking for a lot of trouble. No, do I want to see a date change? No. But, I don’t want to see a crooked election,” said Trump.

The president has no authority to change the date of the election. The constitution gives congress that power. Lawmakers from both parties say a delay is unlikely.

“It’s never been done and it never should be done,” said Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia.

“No way should we ever not hold our election on the day that we have it,” said Republican Rep. Kevin McCarthy of California.

The deadline to register to vote in Mecklenburg county is October 9th. Early voting begins October 15th.