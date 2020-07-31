Acosta Heating, Cooling & Electrical, Queen City Audio Video & Appliances, and Bojangles’ Present Music For Good

WCCB Charlotte’s CW has teamed up with Acosta Heating, Cooling & Electrical, Queen City Audio Video and Appliances, and Bojangles’ to present a special at-home concert on Saturday, August 1st at 9 pm. Hosted by Morgan Fogarty (WCCB NEWS @ TEN & EDGE) and Jon Wilson (Wilson’s World), Music For Good will feature local, regional, and national musical acts performing their favorite songs, all to benefit Classroom Central.

Music For Good, A Carolina Together Event will benefit Classroom Central. The goal is to raise money that can be used to help supply students and teachers in our local school districts with the resources they need to start the upcoming school year. Classroom Central benefits classrooms in nearly 200 schools across 6 school districts in the Charlotte region.

The music industry has taken a major blow after state restrictions have been in place to help stop the spread of the coronavirus. Even though many states are allowing some businesses to reopen, there is still no timetable for when people can gather and watch live music again. This is why WCCB is showcasing musicians from our region a second time (check out Music For Meals here). Giving local talent exposure and an opportunity for viewers to discover and support them. A list of featured artists with links to their websites and music is below.

Music For Good will air at 9 pm on Saturday, August 1st on WCCB Charlotte’s CW. Watch Music For Good on-air or online at wccbcharlotte.com/live, in the WCCB mobile app or on Apple TV, Roku or Amazon Fire TV.

Donations are already being accepted. Click here to donate now

Classroom Central

All proceeds go to Classroom Central. Classroom Central will be distributing school supplies to teachers and students from the first day of school throughout the school year, via their curbside pick-up program and school’s Grab & Go meal distribution sites.

Every backpack includes:

Spiral notebooks and composition books which are essential for students in all grades to take notes.

Washable glue sticks that help students complete a variety of schoolwork including art projects, visual aids for presentations, lesson activities, and science projects.

Crayons and colored markers, which students in all grades use to create art, flash cards, color-coded notes, and presentations.

Pencils, an eraser, and a pencil sharpener, which are vital necessities for all students to take notes, write essays, and complete homework in all subjects.

A plastic ruler to help students in all grades learn math, science, and art.

A pair of scissors to help students create presentations and complete lesson activities.

Two pocket folders to help students stay organized while learning at home.

A note of encouragement, which is especially meaningful during virtual learning as kids still need to feel a sense of community and support.

Classroom Central started its journey by serving students and teachers in Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools. Over the past 17 years, it has expanded into six school districts, serving some 127,000 students in nearly 200 schools in CMS, Gaston County, Iredell-Statesville, Union County, City of Kannapolis, and Lancaster County, South Carolina. Teachers and other school personnel are eligible to receive free supplies if 50% or more of their students receive free or reduced-price lunch.

Classroom Central is about more than just basic school supplies. When a teacher “shops” at our Free Store or Mobile Free Store, they may receive $400+ worth of free materials that include essential school supplies, cleaning supplies, personal care items, STEM and literacy materials and lesson plans, books, and much more.

Featured Artists

Jason Jet: An indie-soul musician originally from Iceland but now a resident of Charlotte, N.C. Blessed with a brilliant tenor voice, astounding production prowess and gripping lyricism, this sensuous singer/songwriter has an almost trancelike effect on anyone who listens. Welcome to Jason Jet’s world, where his music is an unforgettable experience, according to JSW Media Group.

Elonzo Wesley: Began in 2015, brainchild of singer-songwriter Jeremy Davis. Beginning as a solo artist, but also now performing as a string band, Elonzo Wesley has released two EP’s (To Be True, This Ain’t No Country Song), a live album (Live at the Evening Muse), and two full-length albums. Most recently, releasing 2019’s Songs To No One, on the heels of multiple national tours.

Arnetta Murrill-Crooms: Arnetta Murrill-Crooms, a native of Wilmington, NC, is known for her pure, yet raspy, soulful and heart-piercing sound that has captured the attention of many throughout her singing career. “Netta” as she is affectionately called by her loved ones, believes that her love for music and ministry allows her to transcend religious barriers by meeting people without judgment and condemnation.

BadCameo: Hailing from the landscapes of Charlotte, North Carolina, Indie-Funk Fusion band BadCameo hit the ground running since forming in September 2017. In October 2017, they released their debut single on Spotify and landed on a “Fresh Finds” playlist within a week, following it up with two more singles. On February 29th, 2020 they released the highly anticipated “Neon Souls”, their first fully produced studio EP.

Chelsea Locklear: Singer/songwriter living in Charlotte, NC who likes to sing about all of life’s ups and downs. Chelsea’s debut album “From Me to You” now available in all digital stores.

Courtney Lynn & Quinn: Courtney Lynn & Quinn have been busy lately. On top of getting married, the front-women are putting out their style of Americana music with their debut EP Remiss, which they released this year. Channeling inspiration from the likes of Brandi Carlile, James Bay, and Joseph, CLQ has gained attention for their mixing of familiar genres in different, exciting ways.

Of Good Nature: Of Good Nature leads with a fusion-friendly approach to today’s music, uncovering a highly accessible sound that concentrates on lyrics, uplifting energy, and musicianship, packed into a potent blend of Alternative, Pop, Rock, Jazz, Reggae.. the list goes on. This group of prolific songwriters, fans know as OGN, are keeping dedicated and grabbing new listeners with their new album release ‘Everything Turns Gold’ May 2020.

Maria Howell: Maria has shared the musical stage with such legendary artists as Nancy Wilson, George Benson, Ray Charles and Earl Klugh, and Ronnie Laws. After a very successful 6 year stint in Asia, Maria relocated back to the U.S. and performed at Sambuca Jazz Café for 9 consecutive years. She and pianist Bill Wilson (son of legendary jazz pianist Teddy Wilson), held the distinction of being the longest-running act at the Atlanta, GA location. As of 2017, Maria hosts her live Hollywood music series called #DUETS, featuring “songs to soothe your soul”.

SOLIS: SOLIS makes beautifully experimental electronic pop music. Based out of Charlotte, N.C., the wife and husband duo pushes sonic boundaries that blend the electric vocal performance of songwriter Kellie Solis with Leonardo Solis’ intelligently lush production.