Latest Info on Hurricane Isaias

Hurricane Isaias has weakened slightly as it tracks closer to Florida. The dry air and southwesterly shear are both choking further development of the storm as it moves towards the northwest. Winds have weakened and pressure has increased which also indicates a slight weakening of the storm.

Models still suggest Isaiah will remain a hurricane as it nears Florida early Saturday. Tropical storm warnings have been issued for Florida as the strongest hurricane-force winds will likely remain offshore.

Isaiah will jet quickly north and then northeast hugging the coast. Impacts to the Carolinas will begin Monday morning. Current projections have the storm moving inland mid to late Monday as a category 1 hurricane. But, this track could change.