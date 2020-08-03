CMPD: Woman Sexually Assaulted In Uptown Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A woman was sexually assaulted in Uptown Charlotte, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department. Officers say they responded to the call just after 5:30pm on McNinch Street, which is near Frazier Park in Uptown Charlotte.

The victim, a 25-year-old woman, told investigators that a man walked up to her, pulled out a gun, and demanded her property. After taking her property, the suspect reportedly sexually assaulted the victim, according to the CMPD.

The suspect has been described as a middle-aged, thin, black male with short, black hair and a black beard. He was wearing a white or gray shirt and dark pants, which were dirty, according to a news release.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 704-334-1600.