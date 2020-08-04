Wilson’s World: Learning More About the White Home at Historic Rock Hill

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If your plans for the perfect wedding were hijacked by the current pandemic, Wilson might have found you a new option. This morning he was talking with Matt Starnes with Historic Rock Hill about the upcoming elopement event Historic Rock Hill at the White Home is hosting. They provide a private ceremony, photographer, cake and champagne toast…all while making sure to have health and safety measures in place. This event being is held later this month in Rock Hill‎, Aug 28-30. Find out more about the event on Facebook HERE.

Be sure to follow Wilson’s World on Twitter @WilsonsWorld, Instagram @WilsonsWorld, and online at WilsonsWorld.