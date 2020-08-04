Wilson’s World: Learning More About the White Home at Historic Rock Hill
CHARLOTTE, N.C. – If your plans for the perfect wedding were hijacked by the current pandemic, Wilson might have found you a new option. This morning he was talking with Matt Starnes with Historic Rock Hill about the upcoming elopement event Historic Rock Hill at the White Home is hosting. They provide a private ceremony, photographer, cake and champagne toast…all while making sure to have health and safety measures in place. This event being is held later this month in Rock Hill, Aug 28-30. Find out more about the event on Facebook HERE.
