Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Midnight!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This week in Auger & Auger‘s Doghouse we have Midnight! Midnight is a 6-month-old energetic puppy that loves toys and being active! Right now he is around 30 lbs but has a lot of growing to do. Midnight would do well with an active family who is willing to train him. If you are interested in pre-adopting Midnight or any of the other animals at CMPD Animal Care and Control please visit, https://charlottenc.gov/AnimalsCMPD/Pages/default.aspx for more information.