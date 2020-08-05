Lincoln County Deputies Charge Two Men With Sexual Assault Of A Child

LINCOLNTON, N.C. — Detectives arrested two Lincoln County men for several sexual assault charges to a child, according to a news release.

Deputies say Johnny Corriher, 28, and Joey Kiker, 58, were brought into custody August 4th, and both men knew the female victim before the incidents took place.

Corriher was charged with one felony count of statutory rape, one count of statutory sex offense of a child, indecent liberties with a minor, and second degree kidnapping, according to the news release.

Detectives say they charged Kiker with one felony count of indecent liberties with a child, second degree kidnapping, first degree sexual offense, and statutory sex offense with a child.

The victim filed a report with the Lincoln County Child Advocacy Center on June 25th detailing the sexual assaults, according to a news release.

Corriher and Kiker have been placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center under a $150,000 bond, according to a news release.