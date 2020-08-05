North Carolina Implements A New Immunization Rule For Rising 12th Graders

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Students entering the 12th grade in North Carolina must get a vaccine to protect them from meningitis before attending school, according to a news release.

Health Officials say the immunization rule went into effect August 1st, and requires students in public, private or religious schools to get a booster of the meningococcal conjugant vaccine (MenACWY).

The MenACWY vaccine protects against four common strains of meningococcal bacteria that cause diseases including infections of the lining of the brain, spinal cord, and bloodstream, according to a news release.

“The MenACWY vaccine is the best protection against meningococcal disease, which most often affects young people,” said Kelly Kimple, M.D., M.P.H., Chief of the Women’s and Children’s Health Section of the Division of Public Health.

Health Officials say anyone who has received their first dose of MenACWY on or after their 16th birthday do not need a booster dose before heading back to school.

