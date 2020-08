KINGS MOUNTAIN, N.C. — Kings Mountain police charged David Chambers with assault with a deadly weapon, after they responded to a stabbing shortly before 12 p.m. on August 5th on Cleveland Avenue.

The victim, Tyree McCoy, was taken to Gaston County Hospital to get treatment, according to a news release.

Police ask anyone with more information to contact Detective Tate with the Kings Mountain Police Department at 704-734-0444.