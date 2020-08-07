Gastonia Police Arrest A Man Suspected To Be Involved In A Shooting That Injured 2

HICKORY, N.C. — The Gastonia Police Department arrested 25-year-old Anton Harris in connection to a shooting that occurred August 3rd that injured two people, according to a news release.

Police say Harris is being held at Catawba County Detention Center under a $75,000 secured bond for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

Officers say they are still searching for Marcus Williams, in connection to the shooting, who has outstanding warrants for assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill inflicting serious injury, and possession of a firearm by a felon.

“Neither the July 29 or August 3 incident were random, nor are the two believed to be related. However, any shooting incident could poses a potential risk to bystanders. We encourage anyone with information to contact police,” Chief Thurman Whisnant.

Police say this case is active and ongoing, and to contact the Hickory Police Department at 828-328-5551 with any information on Williams’ location.