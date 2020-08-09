Alta Purl Holds Local Art Show In Optimist Park

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Apartment complex Alta Purl will hold an art show in Optimist Park “Art at the Purl,” on August 22nd, featuring local artist’s work for sale, according to a news release.

Purl officials say the event is free and open to the public from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Two pieces of artwork will be given as prizes too attendees, according to a news release.

Alta Purl says they will adhere to all safety measures concerning COVID-19.

Alta Purl says they are dedicated to supporting the local community through their program called the Ground Floor Project, a program intended to promote music, art, and culture.