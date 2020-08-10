Police Make Major Drug Bust In Albemarle

1/3

ALBEMARLE, N.C. (News Release) — Police say they found nearly 200 grams of opioids, 98 grams of marijuana, and over $3,000 in cash at a home in Albemarle.

On August 7th, 2020, Detectives with the Albemarle Police Department and Homeland Security officers executed a search warrant at a home on Hickory Avenue.

Upon a search of the residence, detectives seized 198.6 grams of Opioid Diversionary Drugs, $3,300.00 in US Currency, 13 oxycodone pills, 98 grams of marijuana, and drug paraphernalia.

Gerardo Solana was arrested and charged with Trafficking in Opioids, Possession with the Intent to Sell and or Deliver Schedule VI, Possession with the Intent to Sell, and or Deliver Schedule Counterfeit Controlled Substances, and Felonious Maintaining a Dwelling House for Controlled Substances. Mr. Solana received a $250,000.00 secured bond for his release. His first scheduled court appearance is August 17th, 2020, at 9:00 am.

Christian Solana was also arrested and charged with Possession with the Intent to Sell and or Deliverer Marijuana, Felonious Possession of Marijuana, and Possession of Marijuana Paraphernalia. He received a $5,000.00 secured bond for his release. His first scheduled court appearance is August 17th, 2020, at 9:00 am.