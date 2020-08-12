Auger & Auger’s Doghouse: Meet Coco!

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — This week in Auger and Auger’s Doghouse we have Coco! Coco is about a year old and is an absolute sweetheart. She loves to be close to you and will climb on to your lap if you let her. If you are interested in pre-adopting Coco or adopting any of the other animals at Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Services please visit, animals.cmpd.org.

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Services is one of many shelters that is part of a pilot program called Human-Animal Support Services (HASS). This program allows the shelter to be more involved with the community and offer more services than before. With this change comes a name change to the shelter as well from CMPD Animal Care and Control to Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Services. The shelter will be changing out signage overtime but has already changed their social media channels.

Be sure to follow Charlotte-Mecklenburg Animal Services on Twiiter, Facebook, and Instagram.