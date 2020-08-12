Firefighters Investigate Fatal North Charlotte House Fire

Update:
The Charlotte Fire Department says the fatal house fire was accidental with an estimated property loss of $119k, and the fire remains under investigation.
Original Story (August 12, 2020):
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One victim died in house fire early Wednesday, August 12th on Edison Street, according to a news release.
Firefighters say they removed one victim from the house, and turned them over to EMS where they later died from their injuries.
Firefighters say the fire on Edison Street was under control in 20 minutes with the help of 23 firefighters.
The Charlotte Fire Department says the fire remains under investigation.