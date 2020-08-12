Firefighters Investigate Fatal North Charlotte House Fire

Update:

The Charlotte Fire Department says the fatal house fire was accidental with an estimated property loss of $119k, and the fire remains under investigation.

Update Structure Fire; 2100 block of Edison St; @CharlotteFD removed one occupant from the structure; unfortunately the occupant succumbed to their injuries; the cause deemed accidental & remains under investigation; estimated property loss $119k pic.twitter.com/nvM46u4BFD — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) August 12, 2020

Original Story (August 12, 2020):

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — One victim died in house fire early Wednesday, August 12th on Edison Street, according to a news release.

Firefighters say they removed one victim from the house, and turned them over to EMS where they later died from their injuries.

Firefighters say the fire on Edison Street was under control in 20 minutes with the help of 23 firefighters.

Update Structure Fire; 2100 block of Edison St; 23 firefighters controlled incident in 20 minutes; one occupant removed from structure by firefighters & turned over to @MecklenburgEMS for evaluation. Firefighters continued to assist MEDIC; fire is under investigation. pic.twitter.com/7t08mZQfG5 — Charlotte Fire Dept (@CharlotteFD) August 12, 2020

The Charlotte Fire Department says the fire remains under investigation.