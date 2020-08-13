Local High School Athletes React To Fall Sports Delay

CHARLOTTE, N.C. -The sights and sounds of Friday night lights are on pause this fall along with other high school sports. The NCHSAA delayed fall sports on Wednesday until at least November. Football won’t start until spring.

“ ​I​ was relieved that it was something, but kind of disappointed that it wasn’t in the fall ​,” said Butler Senior running back​ Jake Snapp.

​F​ or some, senior year can mean the difference between getting a scholarship to play in college or missing out.

​”W​ e need this season not just for like fun ​, ​ but for college ​,” said East Meck. senior safety Lee Campbell​. “I n order for me to go to college for free ​ I​ kind of need football.”

​P​ layers lucky enough not to need their senior tape have to decide if they should skip the spring season all together.

“​Y​ ou ​ ​ don’t really want to risk getting injured in the spring season and have it affect your season in college ​,” said Weddington senior long snapper Alex ​​M c ​L​ aughlin

​D ual sport athletes who are on fall and spring teams also have a tough decision to make ​.​ ​Th​ ey have to pick one sport or put more strain on their bodies.

“ ​I ​ didn’t get to run track this year because of ​a ​ coronavirus and that was heartbreaking.

​E​ ven if i’m tired after the football season ​ ​I ‘m still going to run ​,” said Campbell.​

​P​ layers hope ​CMS ​ will let them ​ at least ​ practice this fall. ​