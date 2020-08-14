CMPD Investigating Shooting In Uptown Charlotte

1/10

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Detectives with the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department are investigating a shooting that happened at an apartment complex in Uptown Charlotte. The shooting was reported just after 12pm on North Graham Street near 7th Street.

Officers say they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound when they arrived on the scene. The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, according to CMPD. Police say the shooting stemmed from an argument between two people who know each other. No other suspects are being sought at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.