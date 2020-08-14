Local Election Officials Urge Speedy Return of Absentee Ballots Ahead of November Election

CHARLOTTE, NC – There are less than three months until election day and local election officials are encouraging people voting absentee to mail their completed ballots back as soon as possible.

Mecklenburg County Election Officials expect more than 40,000 absentee ballot requests by Monday morning.

“To put that into perspective. We sent out 40,000 four years ago total,” said Michael Dickerson the Mecklenburg County Elections Director.

Dickerson says the pandemic and concerns of long lines has people wanting to vote from home.

“Absentee by mail is a safe option obviously,” said Dickerson.

While he’s confident in the post office’s ability to return ballots on time, he’s putting voters on alert.

“A lot of people are heading the get it in now. Take care of it now so you don’t have to worry about any delays,” said Dickerson.

The US Postal Service has long been plagued with problems and riddled with debt. It sent a detaled warning to 46 States including North Carolina about the need to return completed absentee ballots early to avoid any possible delays.

“The current issues at the post office alarm every American,” said Sen. Chuck Schumer, D-Minority Leader.

The organization is now headed by a President Trump ally and fundraiser who’s implemented a variety of cost cutting measures– including plans to remove hundreds of high volume mail-processing machines form facilities across the country.

Critics worry it’s a deliberate attempt to sabotage vote by mail ahead of the election.

“The notion that I would ever make decisions concerning the Postal Service at the direction of the president or anyone else in the administration is wholly off-base.” said Louis Dejoy, the USPS Postmaster General

A representative from the Mid-Carolinas USPS sent WCCB a statement that says in part, ” We are not slowing down election mail or any other mail. Instead, we continue to employ a robust and proven process to ensure proper handling of all election mail consistent with our standards.