Oldest Living American Celebrates 116th Birthday In Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – The oldest living American is celebrating another birthday in Charlotte. Hester Ford is 116-years-old and her family and friends held a special drive by celebration Saturday.

“To be honest with you I am shocked. I am happy like who else can say their great grandmother has lived this long and has lived through so much,” said Ford’s great granddaughter Kim Hill.

Her 116 years have all not been easy. She’s lived through a lot, including two pandemics, but Ford and her family are grateful so many are celebrating her life now.

“My brother calling from Germany saying he’s seeing her all the way in Germany news,” said Ford’s great granddaughter Catrena Barnett.

If you want to know the secret to her longevity, the answer is simple

“She said food, good food, and the Lord,” said Hill.