Sheriff Raising More Concerns About “Jail Support” Group

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – There are new concerns about a “Jail Support” group camping out across from the Mecklenburg County Jail.

Sheriff Garry McFadden claims the group has been “hijacked” by people who are causing problems and trashing the area.

The Sheriff told County Commissioners members of the group are blocking traffic, harassing people, and leaving urine and feces on the sidewalk.

“We’re having sex acts being committed here, while we’re not here, after hours,” McFadden said.

He points to a “Black Lives Matter” banner torn down in front of the Sheriff’s Office and red paint splashed on the windows last month, as part of the problem.

“Is this acceptable? Is this acceptable of what we are allowing our citizens to see every day?” McFadden asked Commissioners.

Members of the group defended themselves after the Sheriff’s comments.

“That meeting was complete ********. Everything they said in there was a lie. None of the things they said we did, we did,” said Jail Support member Assata.

Members of Jail Support say they help provide money for bail, buy motel rooms for former inmates, and give out food and water.

“We want to do jail support and we want to do it right here. And what we want from anyone who doesn’t want that is for those people to get the **** out of our way,” said Jail Support member Ash Williams.

An attempt in June to clear the group resulted in 43 arrests.

County Commissioners told the Sheriff that he has the enforcement ability to do what he thinks is needed.