2-Year-Old Killed In Hit And Run In Wilkes County, Troopers Search For Suspect

NEWTON, N.C. — Troopers say 2-year-old Atticus Stamey of Hays, North Carolina died after wandering away from his home and getting hit by a vehicle on December 10th.

Family members found the child near the roadside and took him to Mountain View Fire Department, but he was pronounced dead a short time later at Wilkes Medical Center, according to a news release.

Detectives say troopers responded to the accident around 9 p.m. on Traphill Road at Jettie Joines Avenue near One Mile Road to begin their investigation.

Officials say Stamey was left at home with two other children, while one parent went to a neighboring house, when he wandered away and got hit by a vehicle most likely traveling north on Traphill Road.

Troopers say they are asking for the public’s assistance in finding anyone who may have been involved in the hit and run, or who saw something in the area between 8:30 p.m. to 8:50 p.m.

Police ask anyone with more information to call Highway Patrol at 828-466-5500.