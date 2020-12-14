Caldwell UNC Health Care Receives COVID-19 Vaccine

LENOIR, N.C. — Caldwell UNC Health Care in Lenoir is one of 11 North Carolina hospitals that received the COVID-19 vaccine.

Two other facilities in the WCCB viewing area are also on the list:

Atrium Health Carolina’s Medical Center

Catawba Valley Medical Center

The vaccine has to be stored at a temperature of -70 degrees Fahrenheit. A new Elon University Poll shows 60% of North Carolinians surveyed either would not take the vaccine or are not sure.

